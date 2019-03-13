Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Leaving Miami after 10 years
Wake agreed to a three-year, $23 million contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This is quite the investment to make in a 37-year-old pass rusher, but Wake proved he still has game after posting 36 tackles and six sacks in 2018. Wake is expected to start on Tennessee's defensive line opposite Jurrell Casey.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Four tackles in season finale•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Records sack in loss•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Posts sack in loss•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Helps sack Aaron Rodgers•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Records two sacks in win•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Returning to action Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...