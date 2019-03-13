Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Leaving Miami after 10 years

Wake agreed to a three-year, $23 million contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is quite the investment to make in a 37-year-old pass rusher, but Wake proved he still has game after posting 36 tackles and six sacks in 2018. Wake is expected to start on Tennessee's defensive line opposite Jurrell Casey.

More News
Our Latest Stories