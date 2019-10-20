Play

Titans' Cameron Wake: Suiting up Week 7

Wake (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Chargers.

Wake will make his return from a two-game absence and will be out there to help contain Phillip Rivers and his talented group of offensive teammates. Wake has just four tackles on the campaign, but 2.5 of those have qualified as sacks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories