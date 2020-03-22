Play

Cameron Wake: No intent to retire

Agent Paul Sheehy said Saturday that Wake has "no intention of retiring."

It was reported earlier Saturday that Wake was expected to hang up his cleats, but his agent quickly came out to refute that information. The veteran pass rusher was released by the Titans last week after being limited to nine games in 2019 due to a hamstring injury. The 38-year-old is likely to work as a situational pass rusher, assuming he finds a new team for 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories