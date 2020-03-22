Play

Cameron Wake: Expected to retire?

Wake is expected to retire from the NFL, Courtney Fallon of NFL Network reports.

Wake was released by the Titans last week and may not join another team for what would be his age-38 season. The veteran pass rusher has 364 total tackles, 100.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles and one interception over his 10-year NFL career, the first nine of which he spent in Miami after starting his professional career in the CFL.

More News
Our Latest Stories