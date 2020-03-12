Cameron Wake: Let go by Titans
The Titans released Wake (hamstring) on Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Wake appeared in nine regular-season games with the Titans last season, recording four tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks before landing on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue. Assuming that the 38-year-old linebacker decides to continue his NFL career, he's now free to look for a role as a situational pass rusher elsewhere in the league. His release frees up $5.6 million in 2020 cap space for Tennessee.
