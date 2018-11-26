Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Posts sack in loss
Wake recorded one solo tackle, one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
Wake has reached the quarterback in three straight games, and now has 4.5 sacks on the season. The veteran defensive end also recorded his first forced fumble of 2018. Wake is difficult to trust in IDP formats due to his low tackle numbers, but he has a favorable matchup against the Bills coming up Sunday.
