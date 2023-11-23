Claypool (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Claypool has been listed as limited in practice ahead of the contest and his Week 12 status is unclear at this stage. That said, with just one catch for 15 yards on two targets in three games with the Dolphins to date, Claypool is off the fantasy radar for now.
