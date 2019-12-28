Play

Walford (not injury related) won't travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

It's unclear what's holding Walford back, but Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reported that it's not discipline-related. Walford was mainly deployed in a run-blocking role anyway, as he only caught four passes for 57 yards over seven games this year.

