Clive Walford: Moves on from Miami
The Dolphins released Walford (leg) with an injury settlement Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Walford appears to be nursing an undisclosed right leg injury and is sporting a walking boot. The fourth-year pro was an odd man out in Miami's crowded tight end room, and will look for an opportunity elsewhere in the league when back to full health.
