Tankersley (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald

Tankersley was sidelined for Monday's win over the Patriots with the dual injuries, opening up a start at cornerback for Bobby McCain. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase stated Thursday that he was unsure about Tankersley's status for the rest of the season, but the fact that the 24-year-old was on the field in some capacity suggests he's not at any immediate risk of getting placed on injured reserve.