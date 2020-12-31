The Dolphins placed Roberts (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.
Roberts isn't expected to return this season, even in the event that the Dolphins secure a playoff berth and go on a run. Kamu Grugier-Hill will be a candidate to see a sharp uptick in defensive snaps with Roberts out.
