Phillips (Achilles) had his fifth-year option exercised by the Dolphins on Monday.

Phillips is expected to be ready by Week 1, and it was previously reported by Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, that picking up his option was the plan, according to general manager Chris Grier. The 2021 first-round selection was on pace to smash all his career-best totals before tearing his right Achilles in Week 12 and will now look to build off that going into 2024 with two years now left on his contract.