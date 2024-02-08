Phillips (Achilles) announced Wednesday that he's now walking without a boot.
Phillips suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in the Dolphins' Black Friday win over the Jets back in November and is now over two months removed from surgery. He still has a long recovery, but Phillips is showing progress and has a realistic chance to be ready in time for Miami's 2024 opener in seven months.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Has season-ending surgery•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Formally placed on IR•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Torn Achilles confirmed•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Exits with Achilles injury Friday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Snags first career interception•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Logs sack in third straight game•