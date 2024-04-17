General manager Chris Grier said Tuesday that the Dolphins will exericse the fifth-year option on Phillips' (Achilles) rookie contract before May's deadline, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

A torn right Achilles' tendon limited Phillips to just eight games last season, but he's reportedly on track to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 campaign. He's been one of the Dolphins' more impactful pass rushers over the past three seasons, and the team will be more in need of him than ever with Christian Wilkins having moved on to Las Vegas.