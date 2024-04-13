Phillips said Saturday that he will "definitely be back healthy for the season," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Phillips tore his Achilles during Miami's win against the Jets on Nov. 24 and underwent surgery less than a week later. He recently indicated on social media that he is walking without a boot, and his comments Saturday lend further optimism about his ability to be ready to suit up in time for the start of the 2024 regular season. Phillips racked up 43 tackles (28 solo), including 6.5 sacks, and an interception over eight games before suffering the Achilles injury last year.