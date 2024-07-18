The Dolphins placed Phillips (Achilles) on the active/PUP list Thursday.

Phillips will start training camp on the PUP list as he works his way back from a right Achilles tear. Though he underwent surgery late November, Phillips has stated that he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, and he'll be eligible to come off the PUP list at any point in camp or the preseason once ready to practice. Miami also placed fellow star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb (knee), who is recovering from an ACL tear, on the PUP list ahead of camp.