Ramsey (knee) is undergoing an MRI on his left knee in the near future, Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated reports.

After colliding with All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill during Thursday's training camp, Ramsey was carted off the field with a left knee injury. The three-time All-Pro was acquired by Miami this offseason for a 2023 third-round pick. The MRI will tell us more about the seriousness of the stud cornerback's injury.