Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Explodes for 122 yards in Week 2 victory

Ajayi (knee) rushed 28 times for 122 yards and brought in both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.

Ajayi played the role of a true workhorse back, as Kenyan Drake was the only other running back to log a backfield touch, and a single one at that. Otherwise, Ajayi saw the second-highest rushing workload of his career, with only the 32 rushes he tallied in a Week 16 overtime victory over the Bills last season eclipsing Sunday's total number of totes. The 24-year-old will likely be leaned on heavily this season as head coach Adam Gase tries not to overexpose the mistake-prone Jay Cutler, keeping Ajayi's fantasy prospects very high going forward. Ajayi will look to put up a successful encore to his Week 2 effort when the Dolphins do battle with the Jets on Sunday.