Wilson carried the ball four times for 11 yards during Sunday's 45-15 win over the Commanders.

Wilson played third fiddle behind a healthy Raheem Mostert (11-43-1) and De'Von Achane (17-73-2), ultimately only playing five offensive snaps. Though Wilson's involvement may not always be that extremely marginal, it's clear that he lacks a path to significant volume as long as both Mostert and Achane are in the lineup. His fantasy value is limited to deep formats heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Titans.