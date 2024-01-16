Wilson secured one of two targets for six yards during the Dolphins' 26-7 wild-card loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.

Wilson had a fittingly quiet end to an underwhelming 2023 campaign, in which across 10 regular-season appearances he racked up 188 rushing yards on 41 attempts (4.6 average), plus 14 catches for 85 yards on 17 targets. Despite missing the first six games of the season while on IR and seeing a substantial downtick in total production, largely due to the dominance of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, Wilson's end-of-year efficiency metrics still stand out, and his versatility makes him a valuable depth piece for Miami. However, the Dolphins have a potential 'out' in his deal this offseason for only $782,500 in dead cap, meaning that in order to stay with the team Wilson will likely have to negotiate a restructure.