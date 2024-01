Baker (wrist) was placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Baker underwent surgery to repair the wrist that he injured in Sunday's loss to the Bills and Tuesday's move just makes his postseason absence official. The linebacker played in 13 contests during the 2023 campaign, producing 78 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, while also adding three pass deflections and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.