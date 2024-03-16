The Seahawks signed Baker (wrist) to a one-year, $7 million deal Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Baker was released by the Dolphins with a failed injury designation earlier this month, and he's now found a new home in Seattle. The 2018 third-round pick dealt with a wrist injury that forced him to miss four games in 2023, but he was still productive when on the field, recording 78 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, while also intercepting two passes. Baker is expected to be an integral part of the Seahawks' linebacker corps in 2024, as the team lost both Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner in free agency.