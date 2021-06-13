Baker signed a three-year, $39 million extension with the Dolphins on Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Baker's extension includes $28.4 million in guaranteed money. Miami's 2018 third-round pick has been a tackling machine, totaling 126 in 2019 and 112 last season. The linebacker is a key cog in the Dolphins' defense and will now be paid as such.

