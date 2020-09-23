Baker racked up six tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bills.
Baker followed up a huge Week 1 performance with a quieter day, but he still played 93-percent of his team's defensive snaps, proving his value to Miami's defensive scheme. Baker and the Dolphins will take on the Jaguars in Week 3.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Enormous effort in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Not on injury report•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Dealing with mystery injury•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Going on COVID list•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Big tackling day in finale•