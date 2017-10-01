Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons: Joins the linebacker mix Sunday
Timmons is slated to make his debut with the Dolphins on Sunday against the Saints, the team's official site reports.
Per the report, Timmons -- who the Dolphins reinstated earlier this week -- is expected to start at linebacker Sunday along with Kiko Alonso and Mike Hull, in the event that the Miami defense opens up the contest in a 4-3 alignment.
