Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons: Joins the linebacker mix Sunday

Timmons is slated to make his debut with the Dolphins on Sunday against the Saints, the team's official site reports.

Per the report, Timmons -- who the Dolphins reinstated earlier this week -- is expected to start at linebacker Sunday along with Kiko Alonso and Mike Hull, in the event that the Miami defense opens up the contest in a 4-3 alignment.

