Hull (undisclosed) was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list by the Dolphins on Sunday.

It wasn't known that Hull had been dealing with an injury coming into training camp, so this news comes as a surprise. The Penn State product joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has been a backup linebacker for the team ever since. He'll likely start camp being unable to participate, but can come off this list at any time.