Beckham is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a $3 million contract that can go up to $8.25 million with incentives, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore last offseason, and while his numbers were solid on a per-route and per-target basis, he never reached even 60 percent snap share after Week 1. He won't have to play too many snaps in Miami, where Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the top WRs and head coach Mike McDaniel uses FB Alec Ingold a lot. The Dolphins had three or more WRs on the field for just 48 percent of their plays last year, the third-lowest rate in the league. On the other hand, Hill and Waddle tend to come off the field more often than other top receivers, which should give Beckham some chances to contribute in two-wide sets. Still, he's unlikely to have value in most fantasy leagues unless Hill or Waddle is unavailable (and even then it wouldn't necessarily be a sure thing).