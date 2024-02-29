Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta both suggested this week that they'd like Beckham to re-sign with the Ravens, Clifton Brown and Ryan Mink of the team's official website report. "[Beckham]'s become a great friend of mine and a friend to the Ravens," DeCosta said Tuesday. "I think we'll just kind of assess and see what happens over the next couple of weeks."

Beckham presumably would have to accept a major pay cut after signing a one-year, $15 million contract last offseason. He made some big plays but was never a full-time player after the first few games, ultimately finishing with 35 catches for 565 yards and three TDs in the regular season. Harbaugh has already mentioned viewing Rashod Bateman as a starter for 2024, in which Beckham would be coming back as the third/fourth wide receiver. The team recently re-signed Nelson Agholor, ensuring they'll have a veteran presence behind Bateman and Zay Flowers even if Beckham ends up signing elsewhere.