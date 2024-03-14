The Ravens released Beckham on Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million contract last offseason, with void years tacked on to push the cap hit to 2024. He then renegotiated this winter to allow the Ravens to designate him as a post-June 1 release and spread the dead cap charge between 2024 and 2025. That also means Beckham won't factor into the compensatory pick formula, as he technically was released rather than having his contract expire. The 31-year-old caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three TDs in 2023, rotating with Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor in a WR room where Zay Flowers was the only full-time player. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already suggested Flowers and Bateman will be the starters in 2024, though that doesn't necessarily preclude Beckham re-signing and taking on a similar role to what he had last year.