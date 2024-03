Beckham is set to visit the Dolphins on Thursday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Beckham is a free agent after recording 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games, including two postseason contests, with the Ravens in 2023. The 31-year-old remains interested in continuing his NFL career and Miami's high-flying offense would certainly be a favorable spot to end up.