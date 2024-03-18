Beckham posted a goodbye message to Baltimore and Ravens fans on Instagram this Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The implication is that Beckham will find a new team rather than re-signing with the Ravens. He was reasonably productive on a per-snap basis in his one year with the team -- his 2.03 yards per route ranked 26th among WRs with at least 200 routes -- but he never reached 60 percent snap share in a game after Week 1 and had only 34 yards in two playoff appearances. The 31-year-old my end up in a part-time role again in 2024, though it's also possible a new team would see if he can hold up a typical starter's workload.