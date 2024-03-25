Miami has extended a contract offer to Beckham, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Beckham visited the Dolphins last week, and coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team has an offer extended to the veteran wideout. With Cedrick Wilson having departed in free agency, Miami is in need of a No. 3 option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Beckham would certainly offer the team an upgrade over what's been fielded at that spot in recent years. Though the 31-year-old finished with just 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games last season, including two playoff matches, it's difficult to think of a landing spot better for Beckham's potential fantasy prospects than with the Dolphins.