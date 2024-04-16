Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday that there's "nothing imminent" on a deal between Beckham and the team, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham was reportedly extended a contract offer by Miami after visiting with the team back in March, but it doesn't appear that a signing is around the corner. The 31-year-old is coming off a forgettable 14-game season with the Ravens, in which he put up a 35-565-3 receiving line, but he could find more success as a No. 3 option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It could be that Beckham will need to wait until after the dust of the 2024 NFL Draft has settled to find a landing spot.