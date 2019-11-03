Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets due to a knee injury, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.

Williams also briefly left the field due to a wrist injury in the third quarter, but he managed to return in that instance. The rookie's second malady of the day now comes in the form of a knee issue, the severity of which caused him to be carted to the locker room. Given that Williams was forced out with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it appears probable that he won't return Week 9. Prior to leaving the field, Williams caught five of nine targets for 72 yards and two touchdowns.