Dolphins' Preston Williams: Exits with knee injury
Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets due to a knee injury, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Williams also briefly left the field due to a wrist injury in the third quarter, but he managed to return in that instance. The rookie's second malady of the day now comes in the form of a knee issue, the severity of which caused him to be carted to the locker room. Given that Williams was forced out with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it appears probable that he won't return Week 9. Prior to leaving the field, Williams caught five of nine targets for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Retakes field versus Jets•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Targeted seven times in loss•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leads pass catchers in loss•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Six targets in loss•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leads team in targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...