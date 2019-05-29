Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Back at practice
McMillan (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The reason for McMillan's inactivity during the start of OTAs remains behind closed doors, but the linebacker is nonetheless back in action. His availability will be great news for a Dolphins team that wasn't able to have McMillan take many practice reps last offseason while the linebacker was rehabbing from a torn ACL.
