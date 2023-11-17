Mostert (ankle/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after being limited in practice this week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert is thus slated to play through his ankle and knee issues this weekend, and it looks like he'll probably be joined in Miami's Week 11 backfield by De'Von Achane (knee), who the Dolphins list as questionable, but is trending toward being activated from IR ahead of Sunday's contest. If that occurs, Achane would figure to work in some form of time share with Mostert, though even in that context both players would merit fantasy lineup consideration.