Cracraft (shoulder) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after the Dolphins didn't activate him from injured reserve Saturday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Cracraft was designated for return from IR on Oct. 25 and took part in his second straight week of practices with the Dolphins, though he was nothing more than a limited participant Wednesday through Friday. In order for Cracraft to be eligible to play again this season, the Dolphins will have to activate him from IR and add him back to the 53-man roster following their Week 10 bye.