Cracraft (shoulder) is no longer on the Dolphins' injury report Thursday.

Cracraft was returned to the 53-man roster Tuesday, as his 21-day window to practice with the team after being designated to return from injured reserve was near a close. While in that 21-day window, the 33-year-old had been practicing in a limited fashion; however, it now appears he'll be ready to return to the field Sunday against the Raiders. With Braxton Berrios (hamstring) and Chase Claypool (knee) both questionable for the game, Cracraft could step into an increased role in his first action since Week 3.