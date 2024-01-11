Cracraft secured nine of 12 targets for 121 yards and one touchdown across 10 appearances during the 2023 season.

Cracraft's depth role on offense with the Dolphins actually allowed him to set career-high marks across the board on offense, though his six special teams snaps were a career-low. Having played two consecutive season on one-year deals with Miami, Cracraft's familiarity with coach Mike McDaniel's offensive system means it could make sense for the Dolphins to re-sign him again in free agency. In any case, he stands to handle his usual depth role during Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Chiefs.