The Dolphins reinstated Cracraft (shoulder) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Since Cracraft was designated for return from IR on Oct. 25, his 21-day evaluation window was coming to a close, prompting Miami to add him back to the 53-man roster. Before the Dolphins went on bye Week 10, Cracraft had been listed as a limited participant in each of the team's Week 8 and 9 practices, an indication that he may not yet be fully recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in late September. Miami still has six other receivers on the 53-man roster, so the team can afford to take a cautious approach with Cracraft and hold him out this Sunday against the Raiders if there's any indication he's not 100 percent healthy.