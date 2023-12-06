Cracraft played 24 of the Dolphins' 61 snaps on offense and recorded two receptions for 16 yards on two targets in Sunday's 45-15 win over the Commanders.

Cracraft made his second appearance for Miami since being activated from injured reserve Nov. 14 after a seven-game absence due to a shoulder injury. The 29-year-old is valued for his skills as a blocker when he's on the field, but he doesn't project to see much involvement as a pass catcher while fellow wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both available.