Lewis recorded four tackles (all solo), three passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Browns.

Lewis picked off Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for the former's first interception of his career. He could continue to see increased playing time if Ken Webster (ankle) and Ken Crawley (shoulder) remain hampered by their injuries in Week 13 against the Eagles.

