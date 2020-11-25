Ahmed did not practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Ahmed briefly left this past Sunday's loss to the Broncos due to a shoulder injury. The undrafted rookie was able to retake the field versus Denver, but if seems as though the issue is still bothering him. Ahmed will have two more chances to resume practicing before the Dolphins have to assign him with an injury tag for Week 12, but this backfield situation now warrants close monitoring. Myles Gaskin (knee) was designated for return from IR on Wednesday, and offseason trade acquisition Matt Breida is still awaiting his first shot at a lead role in Miami.
