Ahmed (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Though Ahmed is out this week, the Dolphins have the option of activating Myles Gaskin (knee) from IR in advance of Sunday's game. Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Brian Flores relayed that the team plans to review the practice film on Gaskin before determining his Week 12 status. Miami's other backfield options include Matt Breida, Patrick Laird and DeAndre Washington.
