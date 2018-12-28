McDonald (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

McDonald was a non-participant at practice this week as the likelihood of him playing Week 17 appears minimal. The Dolphins are already eliminated from the playoffs, so it seems unlikely the team would risk playing him on no practice reps in a game that will simply determine their draft pick. Minkah Fitzpatrick should continue to see increased snaps at free safety with McDonald trending downward for the season finale.