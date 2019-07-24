Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Not ready for training camp
The Dolphins placed McDonald (unsclosed) on their Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
There were no reports that McDonald was dealing with an injury heading into training camp, so his stint on the PUP list could be short. He did, however, deal with an ankle injury at the end of the 2018 season, so that could be to blame for his absence. In any event, Minkah Fitzpatrick would stand to draw the starting free safety reps with McDonald sidelined.
