Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Released by Miami
McDonald has been released by the Dolphins.
Miami had a crowded safety room and is evidently looking to go younger at the position by releasing McDonald, who started all 14 games he played for the team last season. The 28-year-old safety should latch on with another team soon enough.
