T.J. McDonald: Gets tryout Tuesday
McDonald worked out for the Falcons on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
McDonald was recently released by the Dolphins before the season due to a crowded safety room, and as evidenced by this news, has been receiving interest elsewhere. It's unclear if anything materialized from the tryout, but the 28-year-old played 14 games last season, compiling 86 tackles (63 solo) and three interceptions with the Dolphins.
More News
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Released by Miami•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Activated from PUP list•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Not ready for training camp•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Could see time at linebacker•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Ends solid season inactive•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Unlikely to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...