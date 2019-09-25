McDonald worked out for the Falcons on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

McDonald was recently released by the Dolphins before the season due to a crowded safety room, and as evidenced by this news, has been receiving interest elsewhere. It's unclear if anything materialized from the tryout, but the 28-year-old played 14 games last season, compiling 86 tackles (63 solo) and three interceptions with the Dolphins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories