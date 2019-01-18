McDonald recorded 86 tackles, five passes defended, three interceptions and one fumble recovery during the regular season.

McDonald stepped up as a playmaker in Miami's secondary before sitting out the final two games of the regular season due to an undisclosed ankle issue. The 27-year-old did appear to have a small chance to suit up Week 16 and Week 17, so it's reasonable to speculate that he'll be able to recover from the injury in time to participate in offseason workouts. McDonald, whose three interceptions in 2018 were a career high, is entering the second year of his four-year contract with the Dolphins.