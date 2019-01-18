Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Ends solid season inactive
McDonald recorded 86 tackles, five passes defended, three interceptions and one fumble recovery during the regular season.
McDonald stepped up as a playmaker in Miami's secondary before sitting out the final two games of the regular season due to an undisclosed ankle issue. The 27-year-old did appear to have a small chance to suit up Week 16 and Week 17, so it's reasonable to speculate that he'll be able to recover from the injury in time to participate in offseason workouts. McDonald, whose three interceptions in 2018 were a career high, is entering the second year of his four-year contract with the Dolphins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...