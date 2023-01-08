Armstead (toe) is inactive Sunday against the Jets.
Armstead came into the day doubtful, so his inability to suit up shouldn't come as a surprise. However, that doesn't lighten the impact of the Pro Bowl tackle's absence. Greg Little should continue to handle left tackle for the Dolphins, as they look to secure a playoff spot Week 18.
